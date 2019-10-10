Nets' Kyrie Irving: Leaves game after shot to face

Irving took an elbow to the face and departed Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers after just one minute of action, NBC Sports Boston reports.

Irving was already wearing a mask after suffering a facial fracture earlier in camp, so it's likely the hit to the face -- which came in the form of a Rajon Rondo elbow -- aggravated that injury. For now, it's unclear if the Nets expect Irving to miss any additional time, but the team now has more reason than ever to consider limiting his exposure during the exhibition season. Brooklyn is scheduled to take on the Lakers again on Saturday in China.