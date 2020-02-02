Nets' Kyrie Irving: Leaves Saturday's game
Irving left Saturday's game against the Wizards to have his right knee checked, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Irving was removed with 5:29 remaining and just after losing the ball. He headed to the locker room to be evaluated. Taurean Prince replaced him.
