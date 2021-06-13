Irving exited in the second quarter Sunday for the Nets' Game 4 matchup with the Bucks due to an apparent right lower leg injury, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Irving appeared to pick up the injury after he slipped and fell awkwardly on the court when he laid in a basket in the paint. He was seen clutching his ankle in obvious pain and remained on the ground for several moments before hobbling to the locker room. The Nets have already been without James Harden (hamstring) for the first four games of the series, so if Irving is forced to join him in street clothes, Brooklyn could be without both of if its top two playmakers out of the backcourt heading into Tuesday's Game 5 matchup. Expect the Nets to provide an update on Irving's condition after halftime, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.