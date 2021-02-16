Irving had 40 points (15-22 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Monday's win over the Kings.

Playing without Kevin Durant, Irving and James Harden combined for 69 points and 15 of the Nets' franchise-record 27 made three-pointers. A 20-0 Nets run, spurred on by Irving, put the game out of reach in the third quarter. It was the highest-scoring game of the season for Irving, and his nine threes were his most in any game since he hit a career-high 11 back in 2015 as a member of the Cavs.