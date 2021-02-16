Irving had 40 points (15-22 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 136-125 win over the Kings.

Playing without Kevin Durant (hamstring), Irving and James Harden combined for 69 points and 15 of the Nets' franchise-record 27 three-pointers. A 20-0 Nets run, spurred on by Irving, put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Irving's 40 points gave him his highest-scoring game of the season, and his nine triples were his most in any game since he hit a career-high 11 back in 2015 as a member of the Cavaliers.