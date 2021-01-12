Irving (personal) isn't expected to play in any of the Nets' three games this week, which includes matchups Tuesday with the Nuggets, Wednesday with the Knicks and Saturday with the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old guard had been out since Jan. 7 due to a personal matter, and Wojnarowski relays that an investigation is now underway regarding a video that recently surfaced online, which showed Irving attending a family member's birthday party without a mask on. While Irving remains away from the team, Caris LeVert will continue to see a larger role in the offense. LeVert has scored at least 20 points in four consecutive outings.