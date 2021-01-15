Irving (personal) is expected to rejoin the Nets and play in Saturday's game against the Magic if he continues to test negative for COVID-19 and clears the NBA's health and safety protocols, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Irving has missed the Nets' past five games due to an unspecified personal matter, and he recently came under criticism after a video surfaced on social media showing the point guard attending a private indoor party last weekend without wearing a mask. He was fined two game checks for violating the NBA's protocols and was forced to complete a five-day quarantine period as a result, but barring any further hangups, Irving looks like he'll be back in action Saturday. When available this season, Irving has been an elite per-game producer with averages of 27.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 triples and 1.6 steals in 33.0 minutes, but his production is likely to take somewhat of a hit after Brooklyn completed a blockbuster trade Wednesday to acquire James Harden. Assuming Harden also clears all COVID-19 intake testing ahead of the weekend, Brooklyn could have all of Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant on the court together for the first time Saturday.