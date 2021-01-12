Irving (personal) may remain out of the team's lineup for the rest of this week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There is "no belief" that Irving will return to the team's lineup this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowkski. The 28-year-old guard had been out since Jan. 7 for personal reasons, but Wojnarowski reported that an investigation is now underway into an online video which showed Irving at a family birthday party without a mask on. While Irving remains away from the team, Caris LeVert will continue to see a larger role in the offense. LeVert has scored at least 20 points in four-consecutive outings.