Irving recorded 28 points (12-26 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal Sunday in a 112-108 win over the Clippers.
Irving served as the Nets' primary distributor and secondary scorer (behind James Harden) in their fifth consecutive win. Harden has not seemed to limit Irving's production, as he is still averaging 27.9 points and 5.4 assists across his past 14 games. With the absence of Kevin Durant (hamstring), Irving's increased usage could somewhat elevate his production in both the points and assists categories.
