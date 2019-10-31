Nets' Kyrie Irving: Logs 28 points in Wednesday's loss
Irving registered 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Pacers.
Irving had another strong scoring performance and contributed across every statistical category. Despite the team's early struggles, Irving is off to an incredible start individually, managing career highs in most departments. Given the team's lack of star power with Kevin Durant (Achilles) out for the season, Irving can likely be expected to remain extremely aggressive throughout 2019-20.
