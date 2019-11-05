Nets' Kyrie Irving: Logs 39 points, nine dimes in win
Irving delivered 39 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 135-125 win over the Pelicans.
Irving was phenomenal on both ends, falling one dime shy of a double-double while amassing three swipes. Moreover, Irving lived at the free throw line in this one and continues to thrive as the clear top option in an offensive system that revolves entirely around his ability to make plays for himself and others.
