Nets' Kyrie Irving: Making return Sunday

Irving (shoulder) is available for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Irving will make his return to action after his ailing right shoulder responded well to Saturday's practice session. While the Nets haven't specified what Irving's role will look like in his first appearance since Nov. 14, he'll likely face some sort of minutes restriction whether he starts or comes off the bench. In any case, Irving's return likely is most harmful to Spencer Dinwiddie, who should eventually transition to a role as the Nets' sixth man and see a considerable drop in usage after operating as the team's primary option on offense while the star point guard was sidelined the past two months.