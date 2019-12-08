Nets' Kyrie Irving: May practice next week

Coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets plan to have Irving (shoulder) -- who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets -- get reintegrated in practices in the next week or two, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

Mazzeo's report probably makes it safe to rule Irving out for the Nets' upcoming three-game week, which features matchups Wednesday with the Hornets, Saturday with the Raptors and next Sunday against the 76ers. Irving's ongoing absence will continue to allow Spencer Dinwiddie to conduct the offense, an arrangement that has turned the latter into a must-start option in fantasy. Until he's cleared for practice, Irving will continue to test out his right shoulder with individual on-court work.