Irving (suspension) could sit out the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Irving has reportedly met with the Nets and the NBA multiple times with hopes of reaching a satisfactory resolution for all parties, but it's unclear exactly what that entails in terms of his future. Irving has already missed four games of the five he was initially suspended for, so the four-game trip would add up to eight total games missed. If Wojnarowski's timetable holds up, Irving's next chance to return from suspension would arrive Nov. 20 against the Grizzlies.