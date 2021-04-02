Irving went for 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hornets.

Irving came just two assists shy of a triple-double while also ending as one of four Nets players with at least 15 points in the dominant win. He ended a streak of five straight games with at least 25 points, but the star point guard still provided value thanks to his contributions across the board. He'll be one of the Nets' go-to players for Sunday's game against the Pacers regardless of whether Kevin Durant (hamstring) or James Harden (hamstring) are available, but he could be in line for a higher usage rate if either -- or both -- of his co-stars end up being ruled out.