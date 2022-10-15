Irving totaled 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, one rebound and three steals in Friday's 112-102 win over Minnesota.

For the second straight contest, Irving led Brooklyn in scoring while knocking down four three-pointers. The veteran guard was excellent in three exhibition contests, averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.3 steals. He's a solid second-round pick in fantasy drafts for managers willing to overlook the fact that he's played fewer than 30 games two of the past three seasons.