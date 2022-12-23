Irving (calf) will have no minutes restriction in his return to the floor Friday versus the Bucks, Matt Brooks of Nets Daily reports.
After one game off, Irving will presumably slot back into his starting role for Brooklyn on the ball. He posted 32-plus points in four of his last five appearances but faces a tough defender Friday in Jrue Holiday.
