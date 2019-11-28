Nets' Kyrie Irving: No timetable for return

Irving (shoulder) officially has no timetable for return, though coach Kenny Atkinson wouldn't rule out the possibility of him coming back Friday against Boston, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The situation regarding Irving remains confusing as coach Kenny Atkinson wouldn't rule out the possibility of Irving returning Friday while also saying that the team wasn't ready to give a timetable. His absence due to the shoulder issue could extend into December. In the meantime, look for Spencer Dinwiddie to continue to shine.