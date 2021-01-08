Irving (personal) is not expected to travel with the team for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

It looks like there's a good chance Irving will miss his second-consecutive game due to personal reasons as he's not expected to join the team's flight to Memphis. Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown would continue to see increased workloads if Irving misses additional time. LeVert went for 22 points and Harris went for 28 points during Thursday's victory.