Nets' Kyrie Irving: Not expected to practice
Irving (shoulder) is not expected to practice Thursday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Irving has now missed three straight games after he sat out Wednesday's game against Charlotte, and he could be headed for another absence Friday, as coach Kenny Atkinson implied that he'd like Irving to get a practice in before returning to game action. "We have a protocol before a guy comes back to play," Atkinson said. "Usually we're not just going to throw you out there without seeing you. We have these kind of set standards in the past. He understands that. We're not at that point yet. Hopefully, he will get there soon."
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.