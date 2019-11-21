Nets' Kyrie Irving: Not expected to practice

Irving (shoulder) is not expected to practice Thursday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Irving has now missed three straight games after he sat out Wednesday's game against Charlotte, and he could be headed for another absence Friday, as coach Kenny Atkinson implied that he'd like Irving to get a practice in before returning to game action. "We have a protocol before a guy comes back to play," Atkinson said. "Usually we're not just going to throw you out there without seeing you. We have these kind of set standards in the past. He understands that. We're not at that point yet. Hopefully, he will get there soon."