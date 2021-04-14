Irving (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with the Sixers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Considering the player involved, nothing is ever set in stone, but it looks as though Irving will return to action Wednesday after a personal matter kept him out of Tuesday afternoon's win over Minnesota. If that is, indeed, the case, Irving would serve as easily the Nets' No. 1 option with Kevin Durant (injury management), James Harden (hamstring), Blake Griffin (injury management) and LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) all sidelined.