Irving (calf) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Bucks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Irving was unavailable Wednesday against Golden State due to right calf soreness, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game.