Irving isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Despite officially requesting a trade from the Nets on Friday, Irving looks set to be in uniform Saturday. The star point guard hopes to be dealt within the next week as the NBA trade deadline approaches Feb. 9, but it appears he won't skip games to avoid an injury risk that could nullify trade negotiations. Irving has compiled another impressive season in Brooklyn in 2022-23, racking up 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, and there figure to be several teams interested in adding his services before next Thursday.