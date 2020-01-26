Nets' Kyrie Irving: Not playing Sunday
Irving was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to personal reasons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Irving won't be taking the court following the tragic death of his mentor Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others earlier Sunday. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely start and see an increased role in Irving's place. Irving was coming off of a 45-point effort in a win over Detroit on Saturday.
