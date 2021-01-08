Irving (personal) will not travel with the team for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Irving will in fact miss his second game in a row due to personal reasons as he will not make the trip to Memphis. Caris LeVert will continue to take on primary ball handling duties for Brooklyn in Irving's absence.
More News
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Out for personal reasons•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Leads team to victory over Jazz•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Records 30-point double-double•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Goes 6-of-21 from field in loss•
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Gets hot late in return to action•