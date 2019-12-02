Nets' Kyrie Irving: Not yet cleared for contact

Coach Kenny Atkinson said prior to Sunday's 109-106 loss to the Heat that Irving (shoulder) hasn't been cleared for contact work and doesn't have a specific timeline for a return to game action, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.

Based on Atkinson's characterization of Irving's recovery process, the point guard seems unlikely to be ready to play during the Nets' three-game week, giving Spencer Dinwiddie some more extended run on the top unit. On a more positive note, Atkinson mentioned that Irving is "progressing in the right direction," noting that the six-time All-Star was able to do some on-court work Sunday. Irving has been sidelined since Nov. 14 with a right shoulder impingement, which has cost him nine games and counting.