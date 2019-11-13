Nets' Kyrie Irving: Nursing shoulder impingement
Irving is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets with a right shoulder impingement, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Irving apparently picked up the issue during Tuesday's loss to the Jazz, which could help explain his poor shooting performance (10-30 FG, 2-12 3PT). Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off; if Irving is ultimately unable to play, Spencer Dinwiddie would likely draw the start at point guard in his place.
