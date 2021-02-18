Irving (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Irving was held out of Tuesday's game against the Suns due to lower back tightness, but he was listed as probable ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Lakers. He'll officially be able to play along with teammate Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee), while Kevin Durant (hamstring) will remain out for the Nets on Thursday.