Irving (finger) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

As expected, Irving continues to trend in the right direction after a sprained finger on his right hand kept him out of Saturday's loss to the 76ers. Barring a setback, expect Irving to return to the lineup alongside James Harden. The Nets will still be without Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols), however.