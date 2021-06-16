Irving (ankle) will not play in Thursday's Game 6 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Nets are handling Irving's status on a game-to-game basis, but the prevailing belief all along was that the star guard's ankle injury in Game 4 would likely keep him out for the remainder of the series. The Nets were able to pull off a thrilling win without Irving in Game 5, but they'll face another difficult test in Game 6 as the series shifts back to Milwaukee. Andrews notes that Irving will not travel with the team, and he'll instead remain in Brooklyn to receive treatment on his right ankle.