Irving (ankle) will not play in Thursday's Game 6 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Nets are handling Irving's status on a game-to-game basis, but the prevailing belief all along was that the star guard's ankle injury in Game 4 would likely keep him out for the remainder of the series. The Nets were able to pull off a thrilling win without Irving in Game 5, but they'll face another difficult test in Game 6 as the series shifts back to Milwaukee. Andrews notes that Irving will not travel with the team, and he'll instead remain in Brooklyn to receive treatment on his right ankle.

More News