Nets' Kyrie Irving: Officially out for Wednesday

Irving (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

This update doesn't come as a big surprise, considering Irving has yet to be cleared for contact. Per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, Irving did participate in some on-court drills with coach Kenny Atkinson on Tuesday, though a timetable remains uncertain at this point. On a positive note, Atkinson added that Irving hasn't suffered any setbacks at this point.