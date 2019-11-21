Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Officially out Friday

Irving (shoulder) will not play Friday against the Kings, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Irving has yet to return to practice, which coach Kenny Atkinson suggested would be a prerequisite for the point guard to rejoin the lineup. With Irving set to miss a fourth straight game due to a right shoulder issue, Spencer Dinwiddie should once again benefit from increased run.

