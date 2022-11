Irving is starting Sunday against the Grizzlies, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Irving was reinstated from his suspension ahead of Sunday's matchup, and he'll unsurprisingly rejoin the starting lineup for his first game back in action. He averaged 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 38.9 minutes per game over his first eight appearances of the season and should see plenty of usage for the Nets now that he's available.