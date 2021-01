Irving (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Irving will be sidelined for the fourth straight contest due to personal reasons, and it's unclear when he's expected to rejoin the team. The 28-year-old seems unlikely to be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday at New York, though he has yet to be officially ruled out. Caris LeVert should continue handling point duties for the Nets in his absence.