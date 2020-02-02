Nets' Kyrie Irving: Out at least one week
Irving has a medial ligament sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in a week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Irving left Saturday's game against the Wizards with the injury. The earliest he could return would be Feb. 10 in Indiana, though a clearer picture of when he's expected back may not emerge until around that time. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely move back into the starting lineup in Irving's absence.
