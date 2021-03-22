Irving will not accompany the Nets' on their upcoming three-game road trip due to a personal matter, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Irving's latest personal issue is unknown, but he'll miss at least the next three games as the Nets head out on a trip that takes them through Portland, Utah and Detroit. With Landry Shamet (ankle) also likely to miss all three contests, Bruce Brown and Tyler Johnson figure to pick up some value, while James Harden will be asked to shoulder a massive load, offensively. Irving's earliest possible return could come next Monday (March 29) against Minnesota.