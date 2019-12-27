Nets' Kyrie Irving: Out for three-game road trip
Irving (shoulder) will remain sidelined over the Nets' upcoming three-game road trip, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Irving has yet to be cleared for contact, and it's unclear when he may finally return to game action. Brooklyn's first game after their road trip is Saturday, Jan. 4 against the Raptors.
