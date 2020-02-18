Nets' Kyrie Irving: Out indefinitely

Irving re-aggravated his right shoulder injury and is will remain out indefinitely, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, coach Kenny Atkinson revealed that Irving tweaked the same shoulder that already cost him 26 games earlier this season. He'll meet with a specialist later in the week, at which point the hope is that a clear timetable will be handed down. However, given how much time he's already missed -- plus the fact that the Nets are essentially in a holding pattern this season -- it wouldn't be a surprise if the team handles Irving with extreme caution over the next two months.