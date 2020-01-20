Nets' Kyrie Irving: Out Monday with tight hamstring
Irving won't play Monday against the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Irving was considered available entering the day, but he was downgraded to questionable after shootaround and has now been ruled out completely with a sore hamstring. Irving missed an extended stretch of games with a shoulder issue earlier in the season, but he made his return on Jan. 12 and had started the Nets' last four games. Consider him day-to-day as Thursday's matchup with the Lakers approaches.
