Irving will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained finger, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving is nursing a sprained right index finger, which he presumably suffered in Friday's game against the Raptors. His absence figures to make James Harden the primary ball-handler in the contest. Also, look for Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet could potentially see some extra run. Irving's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Pistons.