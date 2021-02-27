Irving will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks due to a right shoulder injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving registered 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 129-92 win over Orlando, but it appears he came out of the game with a shoulder issue as well. At this point, the issue does not sound serious, as the Nets are seemingly erring on the side of caution. Still, the situation will need to be monitored going forward. The All-Star guard's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Spurs. In his absence, James Harden will presumably see even more usage than usual, while Landry Shamet could also see an increased role.