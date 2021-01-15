Irving (personal) is out Saturday against the Magic due to health and safety protocols, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Originally, Irving was expected to make his return Saturday. He's apparently expressed a desire to return, but the extensive time away from the court requires a period of ramping up basketball activities. So, it sounds like he'll need to get a practice in before he finally suits up again. If that goes well, he could return Monday against the Bucks, where it seems like he, James Harden and Kevin Durant could all be available for their debut as a unit.