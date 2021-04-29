Irving is out Thursday against the Pacers due to right groin soreness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Irving is coming off a nine-point performance against the Raptors where he shot 3-for-13 from the field, and he was presumably dealing with the injury during that contest. In his absence, Tyler Johnson, Landry Shamet and Mike James could see more minutes.
