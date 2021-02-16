Irving will not play in Tuesday's game against the Suns due to tightness in his lower back, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving has sat out a few back-to-backs already this season, so this doesn't come as a major surprise, though he certainly looked healthy in Monday's win over the Kings, when he poured in a season-high 40 points with nine three-pointers. With Kevin Durant (hamstring) also ruled out, the Nets will lean heavily on James Harden for both scoring and playmaking Tuesday night.