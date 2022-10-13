Irving played 33 minutes and recorded 23 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in a 107-97 preseason win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

It was just his second game of the exhibition slate, but Irving looked to be near regular-season form, posting team highs with 33 minutes and 23 points. The veteran guard took a backseat in the assists department to Ben Simmons, who dished 10 dimes to Irving's four, which could be a frequent occurrence this season. Still, Irving should be a valuable fantasy asset given his ability to put up big numbers across the board and especially as a scorer and three-point shooter.