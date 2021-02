Irving (finger) recorded 27 points (12-28 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Pistons.

Irving had a streak of five straight in which he shot better than 50 percent from the field snapped in the loss. Although he was inefficient shooting the ball -- his 28 shots were a season-high -- Irving was able to bounce-back from his last outing and notch his fourteenth 20-point performance of the season.