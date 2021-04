Irving (personal) and the Nets will play the Timberwolves on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Irving will play in the rescheduled game after he had been ruled out Monday due to a personal situation. It wouldn't be too surprising if the 29-year-old guard is forced to miss Tuesday's contest, but the team will provide an update ahead of game time.