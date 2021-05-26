Irving tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 win over the Celtics.

The 29-year-old went from scoring 29 points on 20 shot attempts in Game 1 to 15 points on 12 attempts. Before Tuesday's lopsided victory, Irving was averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over his last three games dating back to May 15. The 10-year veteran will look to keep up his efficient play when the Nets travel to Boston on Friday for Game 3.