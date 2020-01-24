Nets' Kyrie Irving: Posts 20 points in loss to Lakers
Irving put up 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Lakers.
After sitting out of their last game following a sudden "questionable" tag just a few hours before tip-off due to hamstring tightness, Irving returned to face his former running mate in Lebron James. While the missed game prior to this one was only a one-game disappearing act, it would have been only his fifth game back from a 26-game absence. Irving has missed more contests than he's actually played in this season, making him a frustrating player to own in fantasy. If there's a silver lining, it's that Irving has played at a first-round level when he's been on the court.
