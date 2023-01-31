Irving ended with 26 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Monday's 121-104 victory over the Lakers.

Irving led Brooklyn in scoring in the team's tenth consecutive game without Kevin Durant (knee), though the star point guard did see his streak of six straight performances of 30-plus points come to an end. Irving recorded a stellar all-around performance against a shorthanded Lakers squad, also pacing the Nets in assists and finishing third in rebounds while adding a pair of steals and a block. He is averaging 27.3 points per game on the season, just a tick below his career-best mark of 27.4 points per contest, though he played less than 30 games in each of the the two seasons during which he set that mark.